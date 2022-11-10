New Brunswick gas prices closing in on $1.90 per litre after 4-cent hike

Send this page to someone via email

The cost of gas in New Brunswick saw another hike hitting a near-three-month high.

Pump prices in the province went up by four cents overnight.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.89 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline. This bring the total hike in the past eight days to 12 cents.

Prices have been steadily increasing since mid-September, after dropping from all-time highs in the summer. A month ago, pump prices were at $1.67 in the province — a 22 cent difference from now.

The last time prices hit $1.89 per litre in New Brunswick was July 21.

Diesel prices, however, went down overnight on Thursday.

New Brunswickers are now paying $2.71 per litre — down from $2.99.

This comes less than a week after diesel prices jumped in all of the Maritimes. In New Brunswick, prices went up to a high $3.07 per litre maximum on Nov. 5, an increase of nearly 69 cents in a single day.