New Brunswick gas prices closing in on $1.90 per litre after 4-cent hike

The cost of gas in New Brunswick saw another hike hitting a near-three-month high.
Pump prices in the province went up by four cents overnight.
New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.89 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline. This bring the total hike in the past eight days to 12 cents.
Prices have been steadily increasing since mid-September, after dropping from all-time highs in the summer. A month ago, pump prices were at $1.67 in the province — a 22 cent difference from now.
The last time prices hit $1.89 per litre in New Brunswick was July 21.
Diesel prices, however, went down overnight on Thursday.
New Brunswickers are now paying $2.71 per litre — down from $2.99.
This comes less than a week after diesel prices jumped in all of the Maritimes. In New Brunswick, prices went up to a high $3.07 per litre maximum on Nov. 5, an increase of nearly 69 cents in a single day.
