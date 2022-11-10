Menu

Canada

New Brunswick gas prices closing in on $1.90 per litre after 4-cent hike

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'First Nation communities in N.B. not consulted on shale gas exploration'
First Nation communities in N.B. not consulted on shale gas exploration
First Nations communities in New Brunswick say they weren't consulted on any plans for shale gas exploration. Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not opposed to searching for natural gas in the province, but that's involves the controversial practice of fracking – which Indigenous communities are opposed to. Nathalie Sturgeon has that story – Oct 28, 2022

The cost of gas in New Brunswick saw another hike hitting a near-three-month high.

Pump prices in the province went up by four cents overnight.

New Brunswickers are now paying a maximum of $1.89 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline. This bring the total hike in the past eight days to 12 cents.

Read more: G7 price cap on Russian oil will only apply to seaborne crude, official says

Prices have been steadily increasing since mid-September, after dropping from all-time highs in the summer. A month ago, pump prices were at $1.67 in the province — a 22 cent difference from now.

The last time prices hit $1.89 per litre in New Brunswick was July 21.

Read more: OPEC+ will slash oil production next month. Will Canadian gas prices change?

Diesel prices, however, went down overnight on Thursday.

New Brunswickers are now paying $2.71 per litre — down from $2.99.

This comes less than a week after diesel prices jumped in all of the Maritimes. In New Brunswick, prices went up to a high $3.07 per litre maximum on Nov. 5, an increase of nearly 69 cents in a single day.

