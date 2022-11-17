Menu

Crime

Pick-ups popular with thieves in Alberta

By Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:32 pm
Click to play video: '9 of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta are pickup trucks'
9 of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta are pickup trucks
Statistics show vehicle thefts are on the rise in urban centres, and if you own a truck, you will want to hear the latest top 10 list of stolen vehicles in Alberta. Elissa Carpenter reports.

It’s almost a cliche. Albertans love pick-up trucks. And so do auto thieves in this province.

That’s according to the list of the top ten stolen autos of 2021 from Équité Association, a non-profit that uses anlaytics and investigations to help insurers fight fraud.

Alberta’s list overwhelmingly features pick-ups, domestic trucks to be specific.

Read more: Puppy abandoned in stolen vehicle, found amid ill-gotten gains: Kamloops RCMP

The only vehicle on Alberta’s top 10 stolen vehicle list that is not a truck is the Dodge Journey, which was the tenth most stolen last year:

  1. Ford F350 Series 1997-2007
  2. Dodge Ram 1500 Series 2009-2018
  3. Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 2500 Series1999-2006
  4. Ford F150 Series 2009-2014
  5. Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series 1999-2006
  6. Ford F150 Series 2015-2020
  7. Ford F250 Series 1997-2007
  8. Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series 2007-2017
  9. Dodge RAM 1500 Series 2019-2021
  10. Dodge Journey 2009-2020

Auto thefts are on the rise right across the country, especially in large urban centers.

Click to play video: 'Stolen box truck crashes into Calgary building, injuring 3 employees'
Stolen box truck crashes into Calgary building, injuring 3 employees

Those in the auto insurance industry say people driving the most popular stolen vehicles can expect to pay more for insurance.

Trending Now

“Theoretically, if a vehicle is more prone to being stolen and that data pans out with the insurer, yes it will increase the premium for drivers of that sort of vehicle. Because essentially what they’re trying to do is predict the risk of a claim,” said John Shmuel of Rates.ca.

But if you drive something thieves are not fond of, don’t celebrate just yet.

When auto thefts go up, all drivers could be facing an increase in premiums, regardless of make and model.

Read more: 15-year-old girl charged after stolen car makes ‘contact’ with Calgary police officer

Shmuel says that’s because the insurance industry needs to be able to pay for the increased number of claims.

As for why pick up trucks are so popular, there are likely a number of factors.

In the case of some of the older vehicles like the F350s, it could be they are just easier to take because of the locking and ignition technology available at the time of manufacturing.

Click to play video: '7 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail'
7 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

It’s also likely due to the volume of trucks we have in Alberta. The more there are, the more likely they are to be stolen.

While trucks top the list in Alberta, but it’s a different story nationally.

Nationwide the most stolen vehicle was the Honda CRV.

CrimeAlberta crimeStolen TruckAuto Theftstolen carsTRUCK THEFTStolen TrucksFord F350Alberta vehicle theftAlberta truck theftÉquité AssociationAlberta auto theft
