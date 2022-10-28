15-year-old girl charged after stolen car makes ‘contact’ with Calgary police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old girl has been charged following an officer-involved hit and run Thursday morning in Calgary.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, a woman called the Calgary Police Service to report her 15-year-old daughter was missing along with the woman’s vehicle.

The mother tracked her daughter’s location to the Huntington Hills area using a locator app on her daughter’s cellphone.

Police located the vehicle in the 0 to 100 block of Hunterhorn Drive N.E. with two occupants inside.

“As one officer was speaking to the driver, the driver pulled the vehicle away from the curb, making contact with the officer’s leg, and fled the area,” police said in a press release.

After the girl returned home, she was arrested. The 15-year-old has been charged with one count of motor vehicle theft.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.