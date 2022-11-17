Menu

Crime

Five youth connected to pharmacy robberies arrested: Calgary police

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:48 pm
Calgary polce crime tape and vehicle View image in full screen
File: A Calgary police vehicle along with police tape at a crime scene. Global News

Calgary police have arrested five youth they believe were involved in multiple pharmacy robberies in October.

On Oct. 27, four suspects entered the Cranston Smart Drug Mart at 35 Cranford Way S.E. where police believe they intended to rob the pharmacy, but suspects fled after staff called 911.

An hour later, police were called to the Oakridge Community Pharmacy at 3109 Palliser Drive S.W. for reports of a robbery. Four suspects reportedly demanded the pharmacist open the safe, which was already unlocked as the pharmacist had just finished serving a customer.

Police said one of the suspects took the pharmacist into an office while the other three took narcotics from the safe.

The suspects fled before police arrived, but investigators believe it was the same four connected to the attempted robbery in Cranston. Police based that on information from witnesses, including a vehicle description.

Read more: Calgary man charged after police find drugs, stolen bikes in home

HAWCS was called in to attempt to locate the suspects quickly. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the four suspects and a driver, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All five were charged with multiple offences including robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence. They were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceRobberyPharmacy RobberyCalgary RobberyCalgary pharmacy robbery
