New long-term care home slated to be built in Montreal’s West Island

A strip of land in Pointe-Claire, near St-Jean and Hymus boulevards, has sat relatively empty since a car dealership occupied the space a few years ago.

Its future has been a source of contentious debate within the community in the past, but now, there’s a new plan in the works.

It may become the site of a new long-term care home.

“This, in the grander scheme, is a wonderful opportunity — something we need in Pointe-Claire,” said the city’s mayor, Tim Thomas. “There’s ups and downs, but I think overall it’s a positive thing and I welcome it.”

Thomas says the land has been expropriated by the provincial government, but the West Island Health Authority declined to comment on the future project.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson said that once the property has officially been acquired and the planning phase is complete, they will then be able to release more details.

“We can’t necessarily pick what’s going to be built there,” said Thomas. “We can try to influence, steer it in some way, shape or form. But this, for me, is a preferable option and a good one.”

The piece of land was set be demolished and replaced by a high-rise residential project that would have included more than 200 units.

But that proposal, from real estate developer Brivia group, was met with strong opposition from local citizens and in 2021, the city’s demolition committee turned down the project.

On Thursday, residents Global News spoke with said a public health-care facility seems much more fitting.

“We’re a population that’s aging and I think we all have somebody that we think of that is in that situation who can definitely benefit from staying in the West Island and not having to be sent farther away and be closer to loved ones,” said Shannon Simpson, who lives nearby. “It’s definitely a win.”

Though the reaction is mostly positive, there are questions regarding the project’s size, construction and impact on traffic.

“Staff will have to go through residential streets to go south and emergency vehicle access is also an issue,” said Barry Christensen, interim president of Pointe-Claire’s Citizens Association.

Both the mayor and the health authority say answers are coming, as soon as the deal is final.