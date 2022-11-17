Work remains halted at Tamarack Energy site after contractor deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Work remains halted at an oil and gas site in northern Alberta where two contractors died Saturday in an explosion.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. CEO Brian Schmidt says he doesn’t know when the company will restart operations at the site.

Both the company and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the blast, which occurred in the Marten Hills area northwest of Slave Lake, Alta.

Tamarack Valley acquired the site where the explosion took place earlier this year, as part of its $1.4 billion acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corp.

Schmidt says he is personally devastated by the deaths of the two contract employees, which are the first workplace deaths in Tamarack’s history.

The names of the victims have not been released.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the ministry of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, the department that oversees OHS, said it does not issue news releases for workplace incidents or investigations and that OHS releases few details on active investigations so that they are not compromised.

However, the province was able to say that two stop-work orders were issued recently in connection to the explosion at the Tamarack Valley Energy site.

“One is related to ensuring that all parts of a fall-protection system are appropriate for the work before work can resume. The other order is related to ensuring work done on or near potential sources of ignition or explosion can be done safely before it is allowed to resume.”

OHS also issued a compliance order to Tamarack Valley Energy to have a plan to ensure no person is exposed to hazards on the site.

–with files from Global News