Crime

St. Catharines man arrested for theft at Cobourg, Ont. business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 2:02 pm
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man following a reported theft at a north-end business on Nov. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man following a reported theft at a north-end business on Nov. 16, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A man from St. Catharines, Ont., faces charges after police responded to a theft in progress at a Cobourg business on Wednesday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a north-end business. Police were told a man had left the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police say officers located the suspect a short distance away. He was found in possession of a collapsible baton, a utility knife, a flick-knife and suspected oxycodone pills.

Trending Now

The 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 substance, failure to comply with probation and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday.

