Canada

Oakville high school entangled in teacher attire controversy receives threat for 2nd day in a row

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Oakville high school at centre of teacher attire controversy receives threatening email'
Oakville high school at centre of teacher attire controversy receives threatening email

For the second day in a row, police attended an Oakville, Ont., high school to respond to another threat received via email.

Just after noon on Thursday, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said on Twitter that officers were dispatched to Oakville Trafalgar High School to conduct a search of the learning facility.

A spokesperson for the HRPS told Global News the search didn’t turn up anything and that the school was deemed safe a short time later.

“The specific individuals named in the threat have also been spoken to and are safe,” Const. Steve Elmes told Global News.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made.”

On Wednesday the school was closed as a precaution following a bomb threat email that referenced a controversy surrounding a teacher’s attire.

The incident closed the school down for the entire day.

Halton police described the message as an expletive-laden, violent message appearing to reference the situation regarding controversy involving the school’s dress code.

Last week, a school board review suggested the teacher who made headlines around the world for wearing large prosthetic breasts to class is not likely to be subject to a dress code when on the job.

Images of the staffer went viral on social media in September, prompting a dress code review from the Halton District School Board, which revealed results to board members at a meeting.

The report recommends against adopting a system-wide dress code for staffers, suggesting it would potentially spark human rights violations.

— with files from Ryan Rocca

