Canada

TTC to lift COVID-19 vaccination policy, staff offered reinstatement

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 12:51 pm
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The TTC said it will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccination policy next week and is inviting “impacted employees back to work.”

The policy will end on Nov. 27, the transit agency said.

The vaccine mandate was introduced in September 2021 “after consulting with public health officials and following the best available science at the time,” the TTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The policy ensured employee illnesses were kept to a bare minimum and allowed the TTC to continue delivering its essential service throughout the pandemic,” the TTC said.

Read more: City of Toronto drops COVID vaccine mandate, staff to be offered reinstatement

Those employees who were terminated as a result of the policy will be offered a reinstatement by the TTC. However, the TTC said they will not be eligible for back pay although seniority will be preserved.

The move comes as the City of Toronto, just last week, dropped its COVID vaccine mandate for its staff and also offered reinstatement. The City’s policy ends on Dec. 1.

The TTC said it is updated its employment policy to include compliance with policies of similar nature in the future.

