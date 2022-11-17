TTC to lift COVID-19 vaccination policy, staff offered reinstatement

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC said it will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccination policy next week and is inviting “impacted employees back to work.”

The policy will end on Nov. 27, the transit agency said.

The vaccine mandate was introduced in September 2021 “after consulting with public health officials and following the best available science at the time,” the TTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The policy ensured employee illnesses were kept to a bare minimum and allowed the TTC to continue delivering its essential service throughout the pandemic,” the TTC said.

Those employees who were terminated as a result of the policy will be offered a reinstatement by the TTC. However, the TTC said they will not be eligible for back pay although seniority will be preserved.

The move comes as the City of Toronto, just last week, dropped its COVID vaccine mandate for its staff and also offered reinstatement. The City’s policy ends on Dec. 1.

The TTC said it is updated its employment policy to include compliance with policies of similar nature in the future.