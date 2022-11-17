Menu

Canada

Woman killed after pileup on Highway 102 near Halifax airport

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle pileup on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, the vehicles were travelling southbound between exits 5a and 5 at around 7 a.m. Traffic had slowed down due to an unrelated collision ahead, which led to the pileup.

“A Dodge Ram 1500 travelling south on Hwy. 102 collided with a Subaru Outback. Both vehicles then hit a Ford F-150 before the Ram 1500 came to rest in the median of the highway,” RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: Fatal blaze in N.S. caused by ‘power tool spontaneously catching fire,’ police say

The passenger of the Ram pickup truck, who was from Valley, N.S, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, a 74-year-old man from Valley, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

RCMP said the driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old Grand Lake, N.S. man, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Ford truck was uninjured, according to RCMP.

A section of the southbound highway in Goffs was closed until about 1 p.m. The northbound direction was reduced to one lane for a period of time because of debris from the collision.

