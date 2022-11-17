Woman killed after pileup on Highway 102 near Halifax airport

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle pileup on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, the vehicles were travelling southbound between exits 5a and 5 at around 7 a.m. Traffic had slowed down due to an unrelated collision ahead, which led to the pileup.

“A Dodge Ram 1500 travelling south on Hwy. 102 collided with a Subaru Outback. Both vehicles then hit a Ford F-150 before the Ram 1500 came to rest in the median of the highway,” RCMP said in a news release.

The passenger of the Ram pickup truck, who was from Valley, N.S, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, a 74-year-old man from Valley, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

RCMP said the driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old Grand Lake, N.S. man, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Ford truck was uninjured, according to RCMP.

A section of the southbound highway in Goffs was closed until about 1 p.m. The northbound direction was reduced to one lane for a period of time because of debris from the collision.