Health

COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Montreal’s Olympic Stadium to shut down

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s top doctor says masks are recommended, but not mandatory'
Quebec’s top doctor says masks are recommended, but not mandatory
Quebec's top doctor explains why masks are being recommended in public spaces. Dr. Luc Boileau says the guideline isn't a mandate even as respiratory viruses gain traction in the province.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Montreal’s Olympic Stadium is set to close next week even as the province deals with a “spicy cocktail” of respiratory viruses.

The city’s east-end regional health authority announced the decision Wednesday, citing the “stabilization of the epidemiological situation and changing demands for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS) said in a statement that the clinic on Pierre-De Coubertin Ave. will shut down at noon on Nov. 25.

Read more: Quebec facing ‘spicy cocktail’ of respiratory viruses, but won’t mandate mask wearing

The Olympic Stadium was first a novel coronavirus testing centre, where a drive-thru clinic opened in October 2020 in preparation for the winter season. When the province began its mass vaccination campaign in early 2021, the stadium became an inoculation site to dole out first doses to the public.

The CIUSSS says that while this clinic is closing, there are plenty of options for anyone who wants to book an appointment in the city’s east end. Quebecers can book their vaccination on the government’s Clic-santé website.

The move comes as respiratory viruses gain steam in Quebec. Public health authorities said Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is stable, but they are monitoring the spread of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

with files from The Canadian Press

