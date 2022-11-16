Quebec recommends wearing masks in public spaces, but stops short of mandate

Quebecers are being urged to mask up in public spaces as respiratory viruses gain steam and emergency rooms are overcrowded, but the province stopped short of issuing a mask mandate Wednesday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé spoke about the situation during a news conference in Quebec City. Public health is still concerned about COVID-19, but also about the spread of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We don’t want a perfect storm,” Dubé said. “And that’s why we’re asking Quebecers to take action and to protect themselves as much as possible to limit the combined affect of those three viruses.”

Dubé recommends wearing a mask in crowded, public places — but not in daycares or schools. The province’s top doctor said the measure will help curb the spread of respiratory viruses as flu season officially begins.

“When we go to public places, especially when it’s crowded, we can come across people who are sick but also people who are vulnerable,” said Dr. Luc Boileau, director of the province’s public health department.

The recommendation comes as Boileau already told people earlier this month to stay home if they feel sick, even if they haven’t contracted COVID-19. He also asked anyone who has symptoms to wear a mask when they leave the house.

Earlier this week, Quebec’s college of physicians also urged people to wear masks, citing overburdened pediatric hospitals. The order said it should be done on a “voluntary and preventive basis” in public places, crowded private spaces and on public transit.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier