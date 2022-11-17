Icy conditions close sections of Perimeter Highway Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway is closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

The city said the Perimeter is closed to traffic in both directions between Highway 6 and Centreport.

Reports of slippery conditions on the Perimeter — in all directions — have also been coming in throughout the morning.

Tara Seel of the Manitoba RCMP told 680 CJOB’s The Start that there’s no current plan to close the Perimeter entirely, although there are multiple sections closed because of crashes.

“The Perimeter’s in pretty bad shape right now — it’s very slippery conditions. We have multiple collisions and multiple closures around the Perimeter right now,” Seel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Perimeter as a whole is not closed, just where the collisions have occurred… although that’s multiple locations at this point, so it kind of feels like the Perimeter’s closed, in a sense.”