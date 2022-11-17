Police issue Silver Alert for missing Winnipeg man, 76

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.
Police said Peter Krawchuk was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the Charleswood area.
He’s described as five feet six inches, with a medium build and short, grey hair. Krawchuk was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweatpants.
A Silver Alert is issued whenever a vulnerable adult is reported as missing. Police said they’re concerned for Krawchuk’s well-being.
Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
