Canada

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Winnipeg man, 76

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:41 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

Police said Peter Krawchuk was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the Charleswood area.

He’s described as five feet six inches, with a medium build and short, grey hair. Krawchuk was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweatpants.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Silver Alert system for missing seniors yet to be used in Manitoba

A Silver Alert is issued whenever a vulnerable adult is reported as missing. Police said they’re concerned for Krawchuk’s well-being.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Winnipeg policemissing personWinnipeg Police ServiceMissing ManMissing SeniorCharleswoodSilver Alert
