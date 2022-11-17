Police issue Silver Alert for missing Winnipeg man, 76

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

Police said Peter Krawchuk was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the Charleswood area.

He’s described as five feet six inches, with a medium build and short, grey hair. Krawchuk was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweatpants.

***SILVER ALERT*** PETER KRAWCHUK, 76 years, was last seen on Nov 16, 2022 at 6:00pm driving his 2009 Lexus ES 350, 4 door gray MB Lic # GNT425. Contact WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 with any info. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A Silver Alert is issued whenever a vulnerable adult is reported as missing. Police said they’re concerned for Krawchuk’s well-being.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.