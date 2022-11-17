Menu

Traffic

Serious collision in east London, Ont. sends 1 to hospital

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 7:51 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police continue to investigate a serious collision that happened in the east end of the city Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews received a report of a serious crash in the area of Cheapside Street and Farnsborough Crescent.

Read more: Environment Canada issues new winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. area

One person was transferred to hospital. The status of the person’s injuries are unknown.

Cheapside Street was closed in all directions between Sandford Street and Baransway Drive for the initial stages of the investigation.

No updates have since been provided and the investigation is ongoing.

London PoliceLondon OntarioLdnontSerious collisioneast londonCheapside StreetSandford StreetBaransway DriveFarnsborough Crescent
