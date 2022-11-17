Serious collision in east London, Ont. sends 1 to hospital

London, Ont., police continue to investigate a serious collision that happened in the east end of the city Wednesday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews received a report of a serious crash in the area of Cheapside Street and Farnsborough Crescent.
One person was transferred to hospital. The status of the person’s injuries are unknown.
Cheapside Street was closed in all directions between Sandford Street and Baransway Drive for the initial stages of the investigation.
No updates have since been provided and the investigation is ongoing.
