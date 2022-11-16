Calgary man charged after police find drugs, stolen bikes in home

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with drug possession after more than $6,000 in drugs were seized from a Calgary home, and police are working to return the 15 bicycles also found in the home to their rightful owners.

In October, members of the Calgary Police Service began investigating reports of possible firearms and drug activity at a Bridgeland residence.

On Monday, investigators searched a home on the 400 block of 2 Avenue S.E. and seized a number of items, including:

31.2 grams of pink fentanyl

3.8 grams of brown fentanyl

11.9 grams of methamphetamine

scales

four BB guns

brass knuckles

more than 100 different styles and sizes of knives and swords

a hand grenade that was later determined to be non-functioning

15 bicycles, including electric bicycles

Jarrett Ryan Oakes, 41, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Oakes is due to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.