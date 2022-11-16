Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged after police find drugs, stolen bikes in home

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 9:06 pm
Items Calgary police found in a search of a Bridgeland home on Monday. View image in full screen
Items Calgary police found in a search of a Bridgeland home on Monday. handout / Calgary Police Service

A man has been charged with drug possession after more than $6,000 in drugs were seized from a Calgary home, and police are working to return the 15 bicycles also found in the home to their rightful owners.

In October, members of the Calgary Police Service began investigating reports of possible firearms and drug activity at a Bridgeland residence.

Read more: Calgary police arrest man who allegedly assaulted numerous people Tuesday morning

On Monday, investigators searched a home on the 400 block of 2 Avenue S.E. and seized a number of items, including:

  • 31.2 grams of pink fentanyl
  • 3.8 grams of brown fentanyl
  • 11.9 grams of methamphetamine
  • scales
  • four BB guns
  • brass knuckles
  • more than 100 different styles and sizes of knives and swords
  • a hand grenade that was later determined to be non-functioning
  • 15 bicycles, including electric bicycles
Trending Now

Jarrett Ryan Oakes, 41, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Oakes is due to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police charge man for two separate shootings'
Calgary police charge man for two separate shootings
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary drug traffickingStolen BicyclesCalgary drug crimeCalgary stolen bicycles
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers