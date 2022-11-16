SUV crashes into building but no one hurt, says Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured, say Kelowna RCMP, after a motorist accidentally drove her SUV into a building on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened along the 1800 block of Cooper Road, with police saying the elderly female driver accidentally pressed the accelerator.

The woman’s silver Subaru drove onto the sidewalk, then smashed through a large window, plunging around seven feet in before coming to a stop.

“This caused significant damage to the building and to the office on the other side of the window,” said Kelowna RCMP, noting fire and ambulance crews were also on scene.

“This could have easily resulted in injury or worse, we are grateful the only damage was to the vehicle and to the building,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police say the driver was sober and was very remorseful for what occurred, adding no criminal charges will be sought, “as this appears to have been an inadvertent act.”