Two in hospital, one in custody after Richmond, B.C. stabbing

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were brought to the hospital after a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP investigators said the two victims were found with stab wounds in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road around 11 a.m.

View image in full screen Richmond RCMP is investigating a multiple stabbing incident in the city. Global News

Read more: Footage released of suspect in knife threat against Vancouver hotel security guard

Story continues below advertisement

“Richmond RCMP frontline officers arrived on the scene almost immediately upon receiving the call but the suspect had already fled the area,” wrote Cpl. Adiana O’Malley in a Wednesday news release.

“Through coordinated efforts with multiple police jurisdictions and integrated units throughout the Lower Mainland, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect was arrested around 12 p.m. in Abbotsford near the Clearbrook Road exit, police said.

Both victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.