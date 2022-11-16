Menu

Crime

Two in hospital, one in custody after Richmond, B.C. stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 6:02 pm
richmond stabbing View image in full screen
A Richmond RCMP investigator attends the scene of a stabbing on Wed. Nov. 16, 2022, in Richmond, B.C. Global News

Two people were brought to the hospital after a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP investigators said the two victims were found with stab wounds in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road around 11 a.m.

Richmond RCMP is investigating a multiple stabbing incident in the city. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP is investigating a multiple stabbing incident in the city. Global News

Read more: Footage released of suspect in knife threat against Vancouver hotel security guard

“Richmond RCMP frontline officers arrived on the scene almost immediately upon receiving the call but the suspect had already fled the area,” wrote Cpl. Adiana O’Malley in a Wednesday news release.

“Through coordinated efforts with multiple police jurisdictions and integrated units throughout the Lower Mainland, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect was arrested around 12 p.m. in Abbotsford near the Clearbrook Road exit, police said.

Both victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

