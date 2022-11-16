Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades halted up to $3.9B in trade activity, inquiry hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence
WATCH: Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence

Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.

The Public Order Emergency Commission reviewed emails between staff for various federal ministers who were hearing from businesses frustrated with border blockades between Feb. 8 and 9.

The commission is holding public hearings to investigate the events that led to the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988.

Trending Now

Read more: CBSA agents couldn’t stop convoy supports entering Canada, inquiry hears

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the economic impact of the blockades and the undermining of Canada’s economic and national security in the emergency declaration Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The emails show that in the lead-up to the decision, motor companies expressed concerns to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra’s office about having to shut down their manufacturing plants.

When Ford Canada shut down production at an Oakville plant during the Windsor border blockade, Alghabra’s chief of staff noted the situation was being seen by U.S. parent companies as “just another reason not to invest in Canada.”

Freedom ConvoyEmergencies Actfreedom convoy 2022CouttsEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to OttawaCanada freedom convoyfreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency Commissionfreedom convoy economy
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers