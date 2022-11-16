Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Temporary location secured for community of tiny cabins for Hamilton homeless

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 16, 2022 5:19 pm
A tiny cabin for Hamilton's homeless residents in front of Christ's Church Cathedral. View image in full screen
A developer has offered the Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters temporary use of a lot on Barton Street to establish a community of about ten cabins for homeless residents. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A temporary location has been secured for a group of tiny cabins for people experiencing homelessness in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) has been offered the use of a currently-empty parking lot at Barton and Earl streets to set up a community of about ten cabins, along with facilities for washrooms, showers and a communal kitchen.

The public school board had previously offered up the former Sir John A. MacDonald Secondary School site for the tiny cabins but that location was compromised by a number of issues, including flooding.

HATS member Tom Cooper said the goal will be to have the shelters up and running at 647 Barton St. E., early next year so that at least some unhoused Hamiltonians can keep warm during the cold winter months.

Read more: First tiny shelter for Hamilton homeless residents unveiled on James Street North

Story continues below advertisement

He acknowledged that it’s not a permanent solution and that residents living in that area may have some questions and concerns.

“This particular site was offered to us by the landowner, who is actually planning a development on the site in the very near future,” he told Global News. “So we won’t have the site for very long, but we certainly understand there are going to be some community concerns around security and safety, both for the residents living at the site as well as for the local neighbourhood.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s AG reveals government unclear if measures to combat homelessness helping'
Canada’s AG reveals government unclear if measures to combat homelessness helping

That’s why HATS has sent an informational letter to hundreds of residents living near the site.

Trending Now

They’ll also be holding two community engagement sessions at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. so residents can come out and learn more about the initiative, including what kind of timelines HATS is looking at for the site.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton councillors, proponents undecided on best location for tiny shelters

“We’re still in the very early days of this project, but we hope by working with the community, we will be able to ensure that at least some of our neighbours who are currently living unhoused in Hamilton have a place to stay this winter,” said Cooper.

It’s expected to cost about $300,000 to get the whole thing up and running in a way that will make it sustainable, and so far HATS has raised nearly $100,000, including almost $19,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

The group will also be delegating to Hamilton’s new city council during Monday’s general issues committee meeting in the hopes of getting some financial help.

“At the end of the day, we’d love to be able to ensure that the individuals who are staying in the tiny cabins find more permanent supportive forms of housing. So we’re looking to shut ourselves down eventually, but it takes time to build affordable housing and until those options are available to people, this is a far better remedy than people staying on the street and all the risks that that entails.”

Click to play video: 'Homeless veterans face unique challenges'
Homeless veterans face unique challenges
Advertisement
HamiltonHomelessnessHamilton newsHamilton homelessTom CooperHamilton Alliance for Tiny SheltersHamilton tiny sheltershamilton tiny cabins
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers