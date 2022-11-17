Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi to perform at 2023 Country Thunder music festival

Send this page to someone via email

The lineup for the 2023 Country Thunder music festival has been released, with some major country music stars set to perform in Calgary next summer.

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi are among the performers for the 2023 festival, which runs from Aug. 18 to 23 at Fort Calgary.

“2022 proved that the fans in Calgary will always be some of the best in the world,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “That calls for an even bigger and better party for 2023. With Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi, we have one of the best lineups from start to finish we’ve had in years, and we cannot wait for Summer 2023.”

The three-day music festival also includes performances by Midland, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Hailey Whitters, Nate Smith, Josh Ross, Shane Profitt and Mackenzie Carpenter.

More artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-day passes, platinum experiences and reserved seats are all available now on Country Thunder’s website or by calling 1-866-388-0007.