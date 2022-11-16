Montreal man charged with killing parents will undergo psychiatric evaluation

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man who was charged with killing his parents in their home in Île-Bizard has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Mitchell Arnott, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder last month.

READ MORE: Son charged with murder in death of parents inside Île-Bizard home

His parents Wayne Arnott, 60, and Louise Boucher, 65, were found dead in their home on Oct. 19.

Montreal police discovered the bodies after Mitchell Arnott showed up at the Lakeshore General Hospital in blood-covered clothes.

READ MORE: Fans of Bluenose collectible shop remembering former owner, Wayne Arnott

On Wednesday, his lawyer Tom Pentefountas told the court that his client has been in isolation for the last month, on suicide watch and it has been difficult to communicate with him.

Story continues below advertisement

Pentefountas requested that Arnott undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he could be found criminally responsible for his actions and that he be transferred to the Philippe-Pinel Institute for the evaluation.

The case will return to court on Dec. 16.