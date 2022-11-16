Menu

Canada

Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro seeks rate hikes in next two years

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 3:43 pm
Manitoba Hydro is asking the PUB to approve electricity rate increases of 3.5 per cent in each of the next two years. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro is asking the PUB to approve electricity rate increases of 3.5 per cent in each of the next two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Hydro is asking the provincial regulator to approve electricity rate increases of 3.5 per cent in each of the next two years.

The Crown-owned utility says the increases are needed to deal with fluctuating interest rates, water levels and export prices.

Read more: Hydro rates, health care dominate debate as Manitoba legislature begins fall sitting

Last year, the utility posted a $248-million loss, due partly to low water levels that left less energy for export.

It is projecting this year a net income of $559 million due to higher water flows and higher prices on the export market.

Click to play video: 'Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36'
Public Interest Law Centre on concerns over Bill 36

Manitoba Hydro is also dealing with a $24-billion debt load, due in part to large cost overruns in recent years on a major transmission line and generating station.

Read more: Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill

The Opposition New Democrats have been predicting for months that rate increases could reach five per cent annually.

The Progressive Conservative government recently passed a law to cap any increase at a maximum of five per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

