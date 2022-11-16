2 workers killed in blast at oil and gas site in northern Alberta

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say two workers have died in an explosion at an oil and gas site in northern Alberta.

Officers and emergency crews were called at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday to the site near Slave Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The deaths are being investigated by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

A government official says no further information is being released at this time.

The site is operated by Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy.

Read more: Person killed in workplace accident involving excavator in Lacombe County

Story continues below advertisement

Tamarack’s website indicates it has two operations in central-northern Alberta: Charlie Lake (light oil) and Clearwater (heavy oil).