Canada

2 workers killed in blast at oil and gas site in northern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 2:00 pm
The Tamarack Valley Energy logo. View image in full screen
The Tamarack Valley Energy logo. Tamarack Valley Energy / Global News

RCMP say two workers have died in an explosion at an oil and gas site in northern Alberta.

Officers and emergency crews were called at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday to the site near Slave Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Read more: Recent Suncor fatalities ‘devastating’ for survivors of other workplace tragedies

The deaths are being investigated by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

A government official says no further information is being released at this time.

The site is operated by Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy.

Read more: Person killed in workplace accident involving excavator in Lacombe County

Tamarack’s website indicates it has two operations in central-northern Alberta: Charlie Lake (light oil) and Clearwater (heavy oil).

