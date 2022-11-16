2 workers killed in blast at oil and gas site in northern Alberta

RCMP say two workers have died in an explosion at an oil and gas site in northern Alberta.
Officers and emergency crews were called at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday to the site near Slave Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.
The deaths are being investigated by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.
A government official says no further information is being released at this time.
The site is operated by Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy.
Tamarack’s website indicates it has two operations in central-northern Alberta: Charlie Lake (light oil) and Clearwater (heavy oil).
