Canada

Amazon is laying off some workers amid ‘uncertain’ economy. Here’s what we know

By Jeffrey Dastin and Aditya Soni Reuters
Posted November 16, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?'
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?
Amazon is just the latest technology company to report layoffs. Job losses have been confirmed at companies like Meta, Salesforce, Twitter and others; in recent weeks and months, big tech companies have been announcing unprecedented job losses ahead of a looming recession. Erica Vella speaks to one woman who was laid off from one of Canada’s biggest tech companies in the summer and finds out where she is now.

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.

The announcement, Amazon’s first since media outlets including Reuters reported its layoff plans on Monday, heralded a dramatic shift for a company known for its job creation and added shape to the latest dismissals befalling the technology sector.

Amazon executive Dave Limp in a blog post said the company had decided to consolidate teams in its devices unit, which popularized speakers that consumers command through speech.

It notified the employees it cut on Tuesday.

“We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment,” he said. “In light of this, we’ve been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business.”

Read more: Amazon is planning to lay off around 10K employees starting this week: source

Plans, still in flux, to eliminate around 10,000 roles through reductions in more units would amount to about a three per cent cut in Amazon’s roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce.

It is not clear at this time whether any Canadian employees are impacted.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change. As we’ve gone through this, given the current macro-economic environment (as well as several years of rapid hiring), some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel in an email to Global News.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected.”

For years, the online retailer aimed to make Alexa, the voice assistant that powers gadgets it sells, ubiquitous and present to place any shopping order, even though it was unclear how widely users have embraced it for more complex tasks than checking the news or weather.

A project inspired by a talking computer in science fiction show Star Trek, Alexa had garnered a team headcount that grew to 10,000 people by 2019.

Read more: Meta layoffs: Why tech companies are cutting staff — and why you should care

At the time, Amazon touted sales of more than 100 million Alexa devices, a figure it has not since refreshed publicly. Founder Jeff Bezos later said the company often sold Alexa devices at a discount and sometimes below cost.

While Amazon has toiled to encode intelligent answers to any question Alexa might expect from users, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI have had breakthroughs in chatbots that could respond like a human without any hand holding.

Following the layoff news, shares pared losses and were down about one per cent on Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'How some tech companies are planning to protect themselves from economic uncertainty'
How some tech companies are planning to protect themselves from economic uncertainty

The news follows Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms Inc announcement last week to eliminate 11,000 jobs, on top of layoffs at Twitter Inc, Microsoft, Snap Inc and others.

For Amazon, the cuts sharply contrast with efforts months ago to double its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

Read more: How to rebound from a layoff in Canadian tech: ‘Control your narrative’

In September last year it had marketed 55,000 corporate roles globally during a career fair, an increase dwarfed only by hiring in Amazon’s fulfillment centers. In short order, the online bookseller that Bezos envisioned on a road trip not 30 years before had become America’s second-largest private employer, with more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff.

The turn has been abrupt.

The retailer is now responding to sales that could rise as little as two per cent this holiday season, compared with a 38 per cent increase two years ago. Amazon’s chief financial officer told reporters last month that consumers had tighter budgets in the face of inflation and higher fuel costs.

Its cloud-computing division, a profit engine for the company, likewise has increased revenue more slowly quarter after quarter in the past year, when adjusted for foreign exchange.

Andy Jassy, who ascended to the role of CEO in 2021, has focused on cutting costs and stemming Amazon’s 42 per cent share-price drop this year to date.

Under his tenure Amazon announced the end of its virtual healthcare service for employers and pruning of its much-hyped autonomous sidewalk delivery program. It froze incremental corporate hiring as well.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians believe country will be in recession by 2023, poll finds'
Majority of Canadians believe country will be in recession by 2023, poll finds
© 2022 Reuters

