Crime

Ex-PQ leader and sex offender André Boisclair refused therapy in jail, denied parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 1:35 pm
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair arrives for his sentencing hearing on sexual assault charges, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair arrives for his sentencing hearing on sexual assault charges, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been denied his first chance at parole after serving one-sixth of his sentence for sex crimes.

Boisclair was sentenced in July to two years in jail less one day after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting one man in 2014 and another in 2015.

Read more: Former PQ leader André Boisclair pleads guilty to sex assaults

In a decision made public late Tuesday, the province’s parole board — Commission québécoise des libérations conditionnelles — said the former politician is not ready to be released from jail.

Trending Now

The parole board says Boisclair has refused to participate in group therapy for sexual delinquency because of concerns that his words would be leaked to the media.

Read more: André Boisclair, ex-PQ leader, shows up at police station after arrest warrant for sex assault charges

Story continues below advertisement

The board says Boisclair’s risk to reoffend is still too great for him to be released.

Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two men in their early 20s in his Montreal apartment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

