Okanagan weather: Slight cool down for weekend

Following some morning clouds, and with a cold front passing through the region, skies are likely to clear Thursday afternoon, with a high nearing the freezing mark.

Valley clouds will redevelop Thursday night and into Friday morning, as temperatures drop to a few degrees below freezing.

Those clouds may not dissipate on Friday, with the mercury aiming for a high of around 0 C before falling to mid-minus single digits that night and into Saturday morning.

3:48 Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 16

During the weekend, morning clouds are likely at times, with afternoon highs flirting with the freezing mark and overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.

The workweek ahead will be slightly more unsettled, with a chance of flurries and showers at times, with daytime highs jumping back above zero.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

