Weather

Okanagan weather: Slight cool down for weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 1:52 pm
Valley cloud redevelops Friday morning across the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Valley clouds are in the forecast for Friday morning across the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

Following some morning clouds, and with a cold front passing through the region, skies are likely to clear Thursday afternoon, with a high nearing the freezing mark.

Valley clouds will redevelop Thursday night and into Friday morning, as temperatures drop to a few degrees below freezing.

Those clouds may not dissipate on Friday, with the mercury aiming for a high of around 0 C before falling to mid-minus single digits that night and into Saturday morning.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 16'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 16

During the weekend, morning clouds are likely at times, with afternoon highs flirting with the freezing mark and overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.

The workweek ahead will be slightly more unsettled, with a chance of flurries and showers at times, with daytime highs jumping back above zero.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

