Okanagan weather: Slight cool down for weekend

Following some morning clouds, and with a cold front passing through the region, skies are likely to clear Thursday afternoon, with a high nearing the freezing mark.
Valley clouds will redevelop Thursday night and into Friday morning, as temperatures drop to a few degrees below freezing.
Those clouds may not dissipate on Friday, with the mercury aiming for a high of around 0 C before falling to mid-minus single digits that night and into Saturday morning.
During the weekend, morning clouds are likely at times, with afternoon highs flirting with the freezing mark and overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.
The workweek ahead will be slightly more unsettled, with a chance of flurries and showers at times, with daytime highs jumping back above zero.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments