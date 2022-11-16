Two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport; no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Two airplanes collided on the tarmac at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport on Tuesday.

“There were no injuries reported to passengers and no operational impact on other flights,” said Montreal Trudeau airport spokesperson Eric Forest.

One of the flights involved was American Airlines flight 1350 heading to Charlotte, NC.

In an email, a spokesperson for the airline company told Global News that the airplane was parked at the gate prior to departure “when the wingtip of another aircraft made contact with the right wing of American’s aircraft.”

“There were no reported injuries and all customers deplaned normally. Our team is working to re-accommodate our customers,” it added.

The incident was investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

On Wednesday afternoon, a TSB spokesperson said, after analysis of preliminary information, it was determined that the occurrence is “unlikely to yield new safety lessons that will advance transportation safety. Therefore, it has been classified as a Class 5 occurrence in accordance with the Occurrence Classification Policy”

Class 5 occurrences are not subject to comprehensive investigations followed by an investigation report. However, data on these types of incidents are recorded for possible future safety analysis, statistical reporting or archival purposes.