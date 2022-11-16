B.C. government to provide update on respiratory illness season

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the province’s current state regarding respiratory illnesses.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Global News will hold the presentation live in this article.

3:49 Health Matters: Ontario urges masking, should B.C. do the same?

The update comes amid extremely long wait times at numerous B.C. hospitals, including BC Children’s Hospital.

A parent told Global News on Tuesday that they had to wait at the BC Children’s Hospital just to register.

“It is insanely busy. We have been in line for about an hour and we still have about 17 people in front of us just to get registered,” Deanna Conley said.

“There’s nowhere to sit, there’s nowhere to stand. It’s insane.”

A B.C. family doctor said she has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses in her younger patients as well.

”The respiratory virus incidents are rising and we’re seeing that in the community,” said Dr. Anna Wolak, a B.C. family physician.

“I know I’m not the only physician who’s being slammed with all these same-day appointments for all these little ones who are coming in sick.”

— More to come.