Health

B.C. government to provide update on respiratory illness season

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:28 pm
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be holding a press conference Wednesday. View image in full screen
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be holding a press conference Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the province’s current state regarding respiratory illnesses.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Global News will hold the presentation live in this article.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ontario urges masking, should B.C. do the same?'
Health Matters: Ontario urges masking, should B.C. do the same?

The update comes amid extremely long wait times at numerous B.C. hospitals, including BC Children’s Hospital.

A parent told Global News on Tuesday that they had to wait at the BC Children’s Hospital just to register.

“It is insanely busy. We have been in line for about an hour and we still have about 17 people in front of us just to get registered,” Deanna Conley said.

“There’s nowhere to sit, there’s nowhere to stand. It’s insane.”

Read more: B.C. hospitals’ intensive care units slammed with sick children

A B.C. family doctor said she has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses in her younger patients as well.

”The respiratory virus incidents are rising and we’re seeing that in the community,” said Dr. Anna Wolak, a B.C. family physician.

“I know I’m not the only physician who’s being slammed with all these same-day appointments for all these little ones who are coming in sick.”

— More to come.

Click to play video: 'Children in hospital due to respiratory illnesses'
Children in hospital due to respiratory illnesses
