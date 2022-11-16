1 arrested after stolen U-Haul truck recovered by Peterborough police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough man is facing a charge after police recovered a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday police received a report of a stolen moving truck.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police say an officer on general patrol spotted the vehicle in the area of Brioux Avenue and Park Street.

The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the person in the driver’s seat.

A 49-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 7.