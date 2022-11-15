Martensville secures federal and provincial funding for new rink

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Martensville is getting a new rink and recreation centre — a development more than 10 years in the making, according to Mayor Kent Muench.

It is expected to accommodate sports such as hockey, football, curling, baseball and soccer.

The facility is also being built with the potential for two more ice surfaces to be added in the future.

Muench mentioned it is not just another facility for the people of Martensville.

“It’s an incredible story of perseverance, resilience and passion,” said Muench. “Most people from other communities, and large communities… much larger than Martensville and Saskatoon are like, ‘Wow. You guys clearly did something right to convince the federal and provincial governments to fund your project.”

The city of just over 10,000 mustered up a team of volunteers to push for the new facility, creating events for years to help with fundraising, including Party on the Pond, cabarets and street hockey tournaments.

“They just didn’t take no. They just said we’re going to do this and they brought so much energy and these people are amazing,” said Muench.

Martensville’s current sports centre has been home to the Martensville Marauders hockey team, curling bonspiels and figuring skating since 1984.

However, it has not housed many games and practices in years, causing athletes to travel to bigger centres to get ice time and for the rink to lose its purpose. Even its concession has been closed.

Martensville Minor Hockey Association President Trevor Hanley said all of these issues add up.

“Those types of things, they sting. It’s kind of a bit embarrassing at times when you do have teams from all over Saskatchewan that are coming to play games and we don’t even have the concession open. So the idea of going from something that needs substantial repair and some upkeep… to something brand new… it’s going to be pretty awesome to welcome teams in and host,” said Hanley.

The facility is one of nine infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan funded by the federal and provincial governments.

These projects cost in total $40 million — $33 million of which is for Martensville’s facility.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $17.7 million toward these shovel-ready infrastructure projects, which will increase recreation and cultural opportunities, protect the environment and enhance the transportation system,” Saskatchewan’s Minister of Government Relations, Don McMorris, said.

“These local infrastructure investments will continue to strengthen our communities and benefit Saskatchewan citizens for years to come.”

Construction is already underway, with some supplies at the site of the new rink.

The city is also set to host Hockey Day in Saskatchewan this coming January, boosting funding and the local economy.

“For kids all around the community, it’s going to be huge,” said Hanley.

Skates are expected to hit the ice of the new rink in the fall of 2024.