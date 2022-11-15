3 injured, 1 dead in Toronto shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after four people were shot, including one person who died, on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West at around 5:36 p.m.

Police initially said they received reports someone had been shot and located two people in an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.

In an update, Toronto police said a third victim was found on a bus with a gunshot wound and a fourth attended hospital on their own.

One of the four victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics initially told Global News they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries from the scene.

A police spokesperson said there were two suspects. One was described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing.