3 injured, 1 dead in Toronto shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after four people were shot, including one person who died, on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West at around 5:36 p.m.
Police initially said they received reports someone had been shot and located two people in an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.
In an update, Toronto police said a third victim was found on a bus with a gunshot wound and a fourth attended hospital on their own.
One of the four victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics initially told Global News they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries from the scene.
A police spokesperson said there were two suspects. One was described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing.
