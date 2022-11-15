Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 injured, 1 dead in Toronto shooting, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 6:21 pm
A heavily armed officer on the scene of a shooting in the Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West area. View image in full screen
A heavily armed officer on the scene of a shooting in the Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West area. Ahmar Khan/Global News

Toronto police are investigating after four people were shot, including one person who died, on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West at around 5:36 p.m.

Police initially said they received reports someone had been shot and located two people in an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Police investigate after man taken to hospital in overnight Toronto shooting

In an update, Toronto police said a third victim was found on a bus with a gunshot wound and a fourth attended hospital on their own.

Trending Now

One of the four victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics initially told Global News they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries from the scene.

A police spokesperson said there were two suspects. One was described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingTPSQueen Street WestDunn Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers