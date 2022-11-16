Quinte West man facing multiple drug trafficking charges, say OPP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quinte West man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Trenton, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers stopped a vehicle on North Murray Street in Trenton on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

OPP say the investigation determined that the driver was prohibited under the Criminal Code from operating a motor vehicle.

Following a search of the vehicle a quantity of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine was seized.

Michael Kuhn, 36, from Quinte West has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as driving while prohibited and driving without a valid permit.

Story continues below advertisement

Kuhn was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Dec. 19.