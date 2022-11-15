Coquitlam, B.C. RCMP seek owner of ring found in Rolley Lake Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP are hoping to connect with the rightful owner of a ring found in Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

An honest person found the ring on a trail near the water at the park in September, and turned it in to police.

Police say the ring is made of yellow gold and diamonds, and features an inscription.

To recover the ring, the rightful owner will need to describe the inscription and any other identifying marks on it.

If you believe this is your ring, you can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.