Crime

Coquitlam, B.C. RCMP seek owner of ring found in Rolley Lake Provincial Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 5:13 pm
Did you lose this ring? Coquitlam RCMP has it. View image in full screen
Did you lose this ring? Coquitlam RCMP has it. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP are hoping to connect with the rightful owner of a ring found in Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

An honest person found the ring on a trail near the water at the park in September, and turned it in to police.

Read more: Did you literally drop a lot of cash at the Coquitlam IKEA? The RCMP has it

Police say the ring is made of yellow gold and diamonds, and features an inscription.

To recover the ring, the rightful owner will need to describe the inscription and any other identifying marks on it.

If  you believe this is your ring, you can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Click to play video: 'Ring Finders return couple’s wedding band lost on a Burnaby trail three years ago'
Ring Finders return couple’s wedding band lost on a Burnaby trail three years ago
