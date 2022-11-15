Menu

Crime

York Regional Police report 2 armed Markham home invasions in dead of night

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 3:26 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

Police in Markham are searching for answers after two separate home invasion robberies.

York Regional Police were called to separate reports of home invasions on both Monday and Tuesday.

The first incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Monday at an address on Taurasi Court.

Read more: Charges laid against dump truck driver after 2 killed in Markham crash

Police were told that around 4 a.m. three suspects forced their way through the back door of a home.

Two were armed with handguns and one had a hammer, police said.

It was reported they stole cash and other property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Read more: Man charged with murder, theft after homicide at Markham auto shop

The next morning, at around 3:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Hollingham Road.

Officers were told by the victim that four masked men smashed a back door and demanded money. It was alleged two of the suspects had handguns and another had a hatchet.

Police said the men fled the scene in a vehicle.

“York Regional Police wants to remind our citizens to always keep your doors locked and consider installing a loud, audible alarm system in your home,” police warned.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

