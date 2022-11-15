York Regional Police report 2 armed Markham home invasions in dead of night

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Markham are searching for answers after two separate home invasion robberies.

York Regional Police were called to separate reports of home invasions on both Monday and Tuesday.

The first incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Monday at an address on Taurasi Court.

Police were told that around 4 a.m. three suspects forced their way through the back door of a home.

Two were armed with handguns and one had a hammer, police said.

It was reported they stole cash and other property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The next morning, at around 3:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Hollingham Road.

Officers were told by the victim that four masked men smashed a back door and demanded money. It was alleged two of the suspects had handguns and another had a hatchet.

Police said the men fled the scene in a vehicle.

“York Regional Police wants to remind our citizens to always keep your doors locked and consider installing a loud, audible alarm system in your home,” police warned.