Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raises record $92,608 in Peterborough area

Tim Hortons’ annual Smile Cookie campaign raised more than $92,000, organizers announced Tuesday.

At the Community Care office in Peterborough, executive director Danielle Belair said Tim Hortons’ fundraiser saw customers pledge a record-breaking $92,608.26 in Peterborough and Peterborough County. There were 14 participating restaurants in Peterborough and one each in Lakefield, Bridgenorth and Curve Lake First Nation in this year’s campaign, which ran Sept. 19 to 25.

Owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from the cookies sold to local charities.

Community Care provides a variety of essential services to seniors (age 60 and older) and adults with physical challenges (age 18 and up) to empower them to live at home.

All funds from the Smile Cookie campaign will support Community Care’s “Give A Meal, Give a Drive” subsidy programs.

“We are awe-struck with this year’s result,” said Belair. “We cannot say thank you enough to our communities, the local Tim Hortons teams and our volunteers who together made this happen for us.”

View image in full screen Community Care staff pictured, Catherine Pink, director of support services; Caylea Smith, community development co-ordinator in Buckhorn; Danielle Belair, executive director; and community development co-ordinators Michelle Weir (Chemung) and Lorri Rork (Lakefield). Community Care Peterborough

Across Canada, Tim Hortons sold a record-breaking number of cookies totalling over $15 million.

“Our best year ever and 100 per cent of the sales of cookies were donated to Community Care,” said Mary Blair, a Tim Hortons owner on Hunter Street in Peterborough. “People also made donations in lieu of purchases and this is included in this $92,608.26 total too.”