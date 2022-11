Alberta legislation coming to re-index income taxes: finance minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister says there will be legislation next month to re-index income tax brackets and benefit payments for seniors and people with disabilities.

But Travis Toews says action on proposed new health savings accounts won’t come until the spring budget.

Toews made the comments in an interview after Premier Danielle Smith released his mandate letter outlining goals and priorities for his department.

The letter directs Toews to help implement financial supports for Albertans dealing with high inflation while also keeping operational spending at or below the cost of inflation plus population growth.

1:34 Alberta premier blames RSV surge on lockdowns and AHS; addresses medication shortage

Toews is also tasked with making a recommendation on having Alberta go it alone on a provincial pension plan and on creating an Alberta revenue agency to collect all taxes, including income tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Toews says work continues on both those files and that more information will be coming to Albertans on the feasibility of such ventures.