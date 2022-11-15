Menu

Money

Alberta legislation coming to re-index income taxes: finance minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier issues mandate letters to minister stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’'
Alberta premier issues mandate letters to minister stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’
WATCH (Nov. 9): Premier Danielle Smith sent a clear message to many of her cabinet ministers on Wednesday. In mandate letters, she made it clear her first priority is addressing affordability and inflation in Alberta. Sarah Reid reports.

Alberta’s finance minister says there will be legislation next month to re-index income tax brackets and benefit payments for seniors and people with disabilities.

But Travis Toews says action on proposed new health savings accounts won’t come until the spring budget.

Read more: Alberta premier issues mandate letters to ministers stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’

Toews made the comments in an interview after Premier Danielle Smith released his mandate letter outlining goals and priorities for his department.

The letter directs Toews to help implement financial supports for Albertans dealing with high inflation while also keeping operational spending at or below the cost of inflation plus population growth.

Toews is also tasked with making a recommendation on having Alberta go it alone on a provincial pension plan and on creating an Alberta revenue agency to collect all taxes, including income tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Provincial income tax policy costs Albertans more: University of Calgary study

Toews says work continues on both those files and that more information will be coming to Albertans on the feasibility of such ventures.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

