Traffic

Crash between Winnipeg Transit bus, box truck closes downtown intersection

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Transit bus collides with truck'
Winnipeg Transit bus collides with truck
A motor vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Smith Street and Ellice Avenue on Tuesday morning between a Winnipeg Transit bus and a one-ton document disposal truck. The bus's front windshield suffered damage from the collision, while the truck required some extra help to be brought upright.

A crash between a city bus and a commercial box truck left a downtown intersection closed for several hours Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Smith Street around 8:35 a.m.

Police say the box truck rolled over, and the driver of the transit bus sustained a minor injury in the crash.

The driver was assessed by paramedics and cleared at the scene, police say.

The intersection was closed to traffic for roughly three hours after the crash, police said.

The intersection at Ellice Avenue and Smith Street was closed for three hours after the crash. View image in full screen
The intersection at Ellice Avenue and Smith Street was closed for three hours after the crash. Josh Arnason/Global News
