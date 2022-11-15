Crash between Winnipeg Transit bus, box truck closes downtown intersection

See more sharing options

A crash between a city bus and a commercial box truck left a downtown intersection closed for several hours Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Smith Street around 8:35 a.m.

Police say the box truck rolled over, and the driver of the transit bus sustained a minor injury in the crash.

The driver was assessed by paramedics and cleared at the scene, police say.

The intersection was closed to traffic for roughly three hours after the crash, police said.