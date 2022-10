Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say two people were rushed to hospital after a crash Tuesday in Old St. Vital.

The single-car crash happened just before 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue.

A mangled black vehicle could be seen surrounded by evidence markers.

There is a serious MVC on N/B St. Mary's Road at Vivian. WPS will be on scene through the rush hour. N/B St. Mary's will be blocked at Vivian. Recommending another route if heading downtown. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 19, 2022

Officers couldn’t provide any further information surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Northbound St. Mary’s at Vivian was expected to remain closed throughout rush hour Wednesday as police remain at the scene.