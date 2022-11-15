Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Alberta parks minister to focus on tourism and opening new campgrounds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 12:43 pm
Alberta's new minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism says his focus will be on ensuring the province's parks are more accessible to people.
Alberta's new minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism says his focus will be on ensuring the province's parks are more accessible to people. Alberta government, Supplied

Alberta’s new minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism says his focus will be on ensuring the province’s parks are more accessible to people.

Todd Loewen has just received his mandate letter from Premier Danielle Smith.

Read more: Alberta premier issues mandate letters to ministers stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’

The letter contains a heavy emphasis on developing tourism in the provincial park system.

In it, Smith instructs Loewen to develop campgrounds, recreation and tourism opportunities on provincial lands.

Trending Now

Loewen is expected to speed up the approval of permits and licences, establish a tourism and hospitality immigration stream, and improve tourist infrastructure in high-traffic areas.

Click to play video: 'Excitement, caution over Danielle Smith’s affordability measures'
Excitement, caution over Danielle Smith’s affordability measures

She also tells the minister to develop ways to manage provincial forests and grasslands to store carbon.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-page letter contains one mention of the need to be environmentally responsible.

Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentAlberta premierAlberta ParksAlberta TourismProvincial ParksDanielle SmithAlberta provincial parksAlberta campgroundsDanielle Smith mandate letters
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers