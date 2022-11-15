New Alberta parks minister to focus on tourism and opening new campgrounds

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s new minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism says his focus will be on ensuring the province’s parks are more accessible to people.

Todd Loewen has just received his mandate letter from Premier Danielle Smith.

The letter contains a heavy emphasis on developing tourism in the provincial park system.

In it, Smith instructs Loewen to develop campgrounds, recreation and tourism opportunities on provincial lands.

Loewen is expected to speed up the approval of permits and licences, establish a tourism and hospitality immigration stream, and improve tourist infrastructure in high-traffic areas.

1:32 Excitement, caution over Danielle Smith’s affordability measures

She also tells the minister to develop ways to manage provincial forests and grasslands to store carbon.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-page letter contains one mention of the need to be environmentally responsible.