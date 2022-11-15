Menu

Canada

$10 million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement for about 90 survivors of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy who worked with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers approved the settlement Monday.

Read more: Law firm seeks more clients in sexual abuse case against Halifax archdiocese

The allegations in the class-action lawsuit date back to 1954.

Lawyer John McKiggan says the settlement will pay survivors between $30,000 and $350,000 each.

The lawsuit was first filed with the court in August 2018.

Read more: Proposed class-action lawsuit over sex abuse claims filed against Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth

Most of the survivors are now seniors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

