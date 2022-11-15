$10 million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case

A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement for about 90 survivors of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy who worked with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers approved the settlement Monday.
The allegations in the class-action lawsuit date back to 1954.
Lawyer John McKiggan says the settlement will pay survivors between $30,000 and $350,000 each.
The lawsuit was first filed with the court in August 2018.
Most of the survivors are now seniors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
