Kingston Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in Glenburnie

Kingston Police officers were called to a residence on McKendry Road in Glenburnie on Monday for what is being called a “sudden death.”

According to police, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and the East Region Coroner’s Office was contacted and attended the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, the area continues to be cornered off and a police presence remains.

Kingston Police have asked the public not to attend the area as the investigation continues.

Police say further information can be expected pending the results of a post-mortem examination.