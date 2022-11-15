Menu

Crime

Kingston Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in Glenburnie

By Megan King Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police investigate a “sudden death” in Glenburnie'
Kingston Police investigate a “sudden death” in Glenburnie
Kingston Police is investigating a "sudden death" that took place Monday morning on McKendry Road in Glenburnie, just north of the city.

Kingston Police officers were called to a residence on McKendry Road in Glenburnie on Monday for what is being called a “sudden death.”

Read more: Prison workers picket outside Joyceville Institution amid contract negotiations

According to police, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and the East Region Coroner’s Office was contacted and attended the scene.

Trending Now

As of Tuesday morning, the area continues to be cornered off and a police presence remains.

Kingston Police have asked the public not to attend the area as the investigation continues.

Police say further information can be expected pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

