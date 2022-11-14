Menu

World

Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID-19 at G20, days after hosting ASEAN summit

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2022 10:09 pm
Why Trudeau is focusing on deepening Indo-Pacific ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $333 million in new funding, aimed at deepening ties with southeast Asia. Mackenzie Gray reports on what Ottawa's aim is as part of the ASEAN summit.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

Read more: Canada commits $1M to clear landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos

The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

In his Facebook post, Hun Sen said he had “no idea” when he might have become infected with COVID-19.

He said he feels normal and is continuing to carry out his duties as usual except for meeting with guests.

Trudeau says Canada still pushing to join ASEAN, but decision up to members
© 2022 The Canadian Press

