Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canada commits $1M to clear landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2022 8:50 am
Children play near a landmine warning and a Buddhist shrine in New Village Border, Cambodia View image in full screen
FILE - Children play near a landmine warning and a Buddhist shrine in New Village Border, Cambodia, March 10, 2005, along the Thai border. Canada has pledged nearly $1 million to clear landmines and cluster bombs in Cambodia and Laos. AP Photo/David Longstreath, File

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from Southeast Asia.

He made the $990,000 pledge at an event focused on women in security, as the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations draws to a close in Cambodia.

Read more: Tougher tone on China? What to expect as Trudeau tours the Indo-Pacific region

The funding is to support grassroots and government projects in Cambodia and Laos to clear unexploded ordinances, which stem from civil wars as well as American bombing during the Vietnam War.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Rat wins gold medal for career in sniffing out land mines in Cambodia'
Rat wins gold medal for career in sniffing out land mines in Cambodia

Canada has been pushing countries in the region to stop using these types of munitions, and fund remediation since the 1990s.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Trudeau met with the head of the ASEAN bloc, who praised him for making Southeast Asia a focus of Canada’s upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy.

Later, Trudeau is to visit the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, which documents the toll of the Khmer Rouge regime.

CambodiaLaosCluster bombsLandminesLandmine RemovalCanada funds landmine removalcluster bomb removal
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers