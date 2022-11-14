Man, 30, charged after Toronto parking officer assaulted: police

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 8 at around 7:15 a.m., a parking enforcement officer was “enforcing rush hour route violations” in the Kingston Road and Haslett Avenue area.

Officers said a man became irate and confronted the parking officer, who was in the process of issuing a violation.

Police said the man then assaulted the officer.

According to police, 30-year-old Thanushan Balaganeshamoorthy from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, breach of recognizance and mischief or damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

Police said he appeared in court in Toronto for a bail hearing on Nov. 8.