Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 30, charged after Toronto parking officer assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 5:40 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 8 at around 7:15 a.m., a parking enforcement officer was “enforcing rush hour route violations” in the Kingston Road and Haslett Avenue area.

Read more: Student with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto school, police say

Officers said a man became irate and confronted the parking officer, who was in the process of issuing a violation.

Trending Now

Police said the man then assaulted the officer.

According to police, 30-year-old Thanushan Balaganeshamoorthy from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, breach of recognizance and mischief or damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he appeared in court in Toronto for a bail hearing on Nov. 8.

CrimeAssaultToronto assaultassault investigationkingston roadParking OfficerToronto assault investigationToronto parking officerhaslett avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers