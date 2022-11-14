Menu

Canada

Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in the Okanagan

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 5:39 pm
Nov 14, 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign View image in full screen
Maj. Paul Trickett and Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield at the campaign kickoff. Maj. Paul Trickett / Submitted

The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign has officially started.

Volunteers will be at locations around Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon with the iconic red kettle to gather donations until Dec. 24.

“We are in six locations now, which are Walmart with two, Cherry Lane Mall with two and Super Store and Safeway. As of Dec. 1, we will be at the liquor store,” said Maj. Paul Trickett with the Penticton Salvation Army.

The Penticton Salvation Army has a goal of raising about $160,000 and the donations go beyond the Christmas season to support the many needs of the food bank.

“Not only food but also supplementing our distribution of clothing, footwear and household goods as needed by our clients,” said Trickett.

“This year more than others, the need is never-ending and without this fundraiser, we just won’t be able to meet the ever-increasing needs we are seeing.”

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys Salvation Army delivery truck in Penticton'
Fire destroys Salvation Army delivery truck in Penticton

Just last month, one of the food delivery trucks was destroyed by a fire in Penticton. Trickett said the organization will need to look into replacing the truck soon.

“We are also wanting to start utilizing our emergency disaster truck in the new year by doing meals one or two days a week in the community as we are able,” he said.

“We are also needing to work on replacing our recently burnt truck, which we are unsure how that will turn out.”

The kettles will be out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Christmas Eve.

A tap-to-donate option is available for those who don’t have cash handy and there is also the mailout campaign, where people can mail in donations.

Click to play video: 'More people are turning to food banks as food prices increase'
More people are turning to food banks as food prices increase
