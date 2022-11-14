‘Daddy’s going to help the other police officer now’: Off-duty Kelowna, B.C. cop jumps in to help

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty Kelowna, B.C., cop didn’t care that he wasn’t on shift when he saw one of his fellow officers in need.

RCMP distributed a video Monday of Const. Nathan Nickel running to help a fellow officer Nov. 1, while he was off duty.

According to RCMP, Nickel was in Lake Country when he saw a coworker dealing with a suspect who was “not co-operating.”

He parked his vehicle, secured his family, then ran up a hill to assist in the takedown of an “agitated suspect.”

In the video, a child can be heard asking, “Why is Daddy running there?” His wife’s response: “Daddy’s going to help the other police officer now.”

There’s some quick movement among people in the video before it ends.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested for causing a disturbance. No one was injured.

“Fortunately, Const. Nickel was in the area and able to assist, going above and beyond to help a fellow Officer,” Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch said in a press release.

“We would like to thank his wife for videoing the incident and bringing it to our attention.”