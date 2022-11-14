Manitoba supporting arts, sports and culture community celebrations with $260K grant

See more sharing options

Manitoba is supporting arts, culture and sports celebrations through a $260,000 grant to fund 59 community events throughout the province, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith announced Monday.

“Celebrations, festivals, fall suppers and similar community-based events offer a unique opportunity for Manitobans to come together to celebrate their culture, heritage and community,” said Smith.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this $5,000 grant to help celebrate winter in Manitoba on Dec. 10,” said Naomi Gerrard, board chair, St. Norbert Arts Centre.

The Arts, Culture and Sport in Community (ACSC) Fund was established in August 2022 and is distributed through three programs involving large capital projects, small capital projects and community celebrations.

Applications for the ACSC’s Community Celebrations program are reviewed quarterly. The current intake is open until Dec. 15.