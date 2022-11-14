Menu

Crime

Stratford high school placed in a lockdown by police on Monday at lunchtime

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:21 pm
Stratford Police Service View image in full screen
Stratford Police Service cruiser. Stratford Police Service

A high school in Stratford, Ont., was placed in a lockdown on Monday at around lunchtime for about an hour by local police.

At 11:53 a.m., Stratford police issued a tweet that asked people to avoid the area around Stratford District Secondary School as an active lockdown was in place.

Read more: Stratford, Ont. police investigating homophobic graffiti as hate crime

“We are actively investing a possible weapons call at this location,” the tweet read.

Within 20 minutes, police issued a second tweet, saying the lockdown had come to an end and that a male had been arrested.

No injuries were reported to police, who say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

