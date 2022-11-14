Edmonton city council votes to increase seasonal parking ban fine to $250

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in Edmonton will soon be paying more if they’re caught parked where they shouldn’t be during a seasonal parking ban.

City council unanimously voted in favour of increasing the fine for seasonal parking ban infractions from $100 to $250. The bylaw amendment quickly passed three readings during a city council meeting Monday morning.

“This increased fine amount is in alignment with similar bylaw infractions and will also work as an additional deterrent to non-compliance during declared parking bans,” city administration said in a report on the increased fine.

The bylaw was discussed during a committee meeting earlier this month. At that time, city staff said many other bylaw fines are at $250, including for nuisance property complaints. City administration said compliance rates are higher when the fine for the infraction is $250 rather than $100.

Earlier this year, councillors moved to support increased enforcement when it comes to snow removal on city streets and sidewalks. The increased enforcement would also include towing vehicles during parking bans and investigating snow on sidewalks.

During previous winters, the city relied heavily on education rather than proactive enforcement.

2:01 City of Edmonton promises better snow clearing this winter

The city issued its first seasonal parking ban of the season last week. The ban was in place from Tuesday evening until Friday morning.

Global News has reached out to the city to see how many tickets were issued during the seasonal parking ban, and how many vehicles were towed for parking along seasonal parking ban routes when they shouldn’t have been.

A new parking ban notification tool is being offered this year. Edmontonians can sign up to receive text or email messages ahead of road clearing in specific areas of the city. Once crews are done in the area, another notification will be sent to the person to let them know. Anyone who previously received notifications from the city will have to sign up for the new system.